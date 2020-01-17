Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. The firm is streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. However, softness across the markets served (mainly U.S. businesses), and pressure on volumes and pricing are major headwinds. Also, input cost inflation, higher transportation expenses and a stronger dollar are pressing concerns for Mohawk. Estimates for 2020 moved south over the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern over the stock.”

Several other analysts have also commented on MHK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.70. 756,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

