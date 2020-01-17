Zacks Investment Research Lowers Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

PSTL has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

