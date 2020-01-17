Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVL. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. 177,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.