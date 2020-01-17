Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to “Hold”

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ARCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 19.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

