Zacks: NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned NXT-ID an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NXT-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NXTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,073. NXT-ID has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 90.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXT-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

