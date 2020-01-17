Zacks: Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Given $33.33 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $33.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.58) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, Director Clare Ozawa bought 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,750.00. Also, Director Vida Ventures, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 787,800 shares of company stock worth $12,438,256.

Shares of OYST traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, equities analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

