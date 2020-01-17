Zacks: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Venus Concept’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Venus Concept an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,482. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.14.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

