Zebi (ZCO) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, LATOKEN and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.