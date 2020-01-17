Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 31,534 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock remained flat at $$20.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 509,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,791. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,070 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.