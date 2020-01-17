Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.96. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,421. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

