Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 173,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 104,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,331,000 after buying an additional 250,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

