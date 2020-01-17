Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,495. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

