Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 192.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.02. 1,161,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

