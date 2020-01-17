Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,649 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 53,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

