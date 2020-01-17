Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,693 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 67,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 187,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $248.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,533. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $249.82. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

