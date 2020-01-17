Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 0.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

