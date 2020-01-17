Zero Market Capitalization Tops $559,937.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. Zero has a total market capitalization of $559,937.00 and $1,739.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00700278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00139738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00120700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001304 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,925,016 coins and its circulating supply is 7,867,869 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

