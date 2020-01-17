Zilliqa One Day Volume Reaches $9.15 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Kyber Network, Huobi and Radar Relay. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $52.53 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,124,211,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,832,744,712 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitMart, Bitbns, Korbit, AirSwap, GOPAX, Gate.io, Zebpay, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, DDEX, Tokenomy, UEX, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Upbit, DEx.top, Huobi, Coinhub, FCoin, Hotbit, WazirX, Kyber Network, IDEX, OOOBTC, BitForex, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Ethfinex, Koinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.