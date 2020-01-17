Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Zoom Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ZOOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.76. Zoom Technologies shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 58,394 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zoom Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Zoom Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.