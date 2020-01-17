Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a positive rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $895.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 661,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Zumiez by 44.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

