Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Coverage Initiated at First Analysis

First Analysis started coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,573. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. Zuora has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 2,710.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 32.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

