$0.05 EPS Expected for ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $79.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ATN International’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

