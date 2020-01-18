$0.06 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 126,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,219. The firm has a market cap of $177.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,885,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

