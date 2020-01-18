$0.07 EPS Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 12,289,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,908. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 533,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 515,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.