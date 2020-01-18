$0.07 EPS Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:QEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 12,289,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,908. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 533,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 515,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
