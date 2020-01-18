-$0.16 EPS Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,850. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.87.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

