$0.21 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 over the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,918,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 183,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,244. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

