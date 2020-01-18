$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Lawson Products also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.70. 12,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,817. The company has a market cap of $500.26 million, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

