$0.24 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 739,275 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 565,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,694,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,287. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

