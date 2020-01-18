$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.36. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in SpartanNash by 15.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.