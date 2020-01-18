$0.38 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

KRG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 960,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

