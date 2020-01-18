$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Solar Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other Solar Capital news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Solar Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. 76,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

