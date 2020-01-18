$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

