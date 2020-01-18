$0.71 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Jabil posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 11,748 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $463,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,135,150. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,164,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.22. 675,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

