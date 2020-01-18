0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 104.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 104.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $732,878.00 and $821,248.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.05762534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,635,150 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.