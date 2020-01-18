$1.06 Million in Sales Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will post $1.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $804.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $804.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In other news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,185,000 after buying an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 263,282 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,525,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. 477,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.