$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.19. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 10,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $193.04 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.