$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,323,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.