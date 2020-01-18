$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

AGCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 281,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. AGCO has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

