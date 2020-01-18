1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.08 ($38.46).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.09. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a one year high of €46.48 ($54.05).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

