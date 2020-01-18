12,820 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $12.49 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

