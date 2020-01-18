131,161 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,355,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Intuit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $282.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.72. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.69 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

