$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce $14.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $51.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.99 million to $51.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.88 million to $59.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALIM. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 103,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.