177 Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 76.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,006,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,048,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,949 shares of company stock valued at $58,297,484. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $293.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.43. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

