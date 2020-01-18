$181.53 Million in Sales Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post sales of $181.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.50 million and the highest is $181.59 million. BOX posted sales of $163.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $694.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $694.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.86 million, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $780.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BOX by 1,010.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 190,161 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 75.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $115,504,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BOX by 22.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.39. BOX has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

