1,835 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,979. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $169.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

