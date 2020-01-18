185 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.15. 1,002,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.95 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

