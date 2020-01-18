$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

DAN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,849. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 2,650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

