$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.