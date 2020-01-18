20,000 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.72.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

