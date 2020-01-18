2,165 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after buying an additional 214,139 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

NYSE TIF opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

